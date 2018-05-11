SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Sneak Peek Of This Sunday's Mother's Day Special Featuring PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO

On this Sunday's episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (AXS TV), Sammy heads back to The Fillmore in San Francisco, California, to feature the female artists in this Mother’s Day special of his annual Acoustic 4-A-Cure concert. Sammy features acoustic performances by Sarah McLachlan and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

Check out a sneak peek below:

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names in season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, presented by Mercury Insurance.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.