San Diego Metal Swap Meet 2018 Details Revealed

The San Diego Metal Swap Meet will hold their 9th annual event at the Setting Sun Sake Brewing Company on October 27th in downtown San Diego, California.

San Diego Metal Swap Meet organizers have checked in with the following comments:

Brian Parker:

“We are back with the 2018 edition of the San Diego Metal Swap Meet. This is a one day yearly celebration packed with tons of heavy metal merchandise, killer metal music and awesome metalhead friends. Expect to be slammed with another big Southern California metal party! Kick ass food will be available from Full Metal Burgers. This year's event will be held at the Setting Sun Sake Brewing Company which just happens to be metalhead owned and operated. They bring ancient Japanese brewing techniques to San Diego, with their own unique flair.”

Israel Pelayo:

“We are very happy that we could still be able to do a Metal Swap Meet this year and are extremely excited to be working with Setting Sun Sake Brewery who is providing the space for us to meet up for metal. We hope that everyone comes out and supports and enjoys this event as much as we do. We'll have a few surprises up our sleeve so come out and joins us and bang your head with us.”

In addition, Full Metal Burgers owner Ben Burley has provided the following comment:

“Full Metal Burgers is ecstatic to be making our return to the 2018 San Diego Metal Swap Meet to feed the horde. We’ll be offering all of our face-melting delicious burgers, nachos, and pulled chicken. We’ve got something for everyone from the devilishly spicy South of Heaven to the decadent Rest in Pesto and the Black Bean Society patty for our vegetarian friends. Cruise by to satisfy your hunger and hang at the raddest heavy metal event in southern California.”

More details available on Facebook.