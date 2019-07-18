SANCTION Premieres "Paralysis" Video

Long Island metal / hardcore band, Sanction, has premiered their new single and video, "Paralysis". The song comes off of the group's sophomore full-length album, Broken In Refraction, due out July 26th via Pure Noise Records.

"This is one of the most important songs on the record, standing in the third track spot. The song takes on the physical form of sleep paralysis," the band shares.

Regarding Sanction's upcoming record, members of Knocked Loose, Stick To Your Guns, and Stray From The Path shared their thoughts:

"I love this band," says Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, "Their last record was one of my favorites of that year, I can't wait for this one. After touring with them and now being able to call them friends, I'm even more excited for their future."

Jesse Barnett of Stick To Your Guns continues, "Sanction is one of those bands that have let me see into their world not just through their sound, but through the overall aesthetic of their band. The whole thing reeks of anxiety and depression and I don't think I know of a band who better drives home the point of how fucked it can be to navigate a world so hell-bent on destruction."

Tom Williams of Stray From The Path finishes with, "Being from Long Island, the word spread quick about Sanction, and they made an instant impression on me. Their EP, Infringement Of God's Plan, was exactly what I needed to hear from metal core and after hearing the new singles, it sounds like this band has already elevated their game on Broken In Refraction."

Sanction will be joining Stick To Your Guns, Counterparts, Terror, and Year Of The Knife on the Pure Noise Tour, kicking off today, July 18th in Los Angeles; it will make its way through numerous cities including Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York City, Austin and more, before wrapping up on August 24th in Santa Ana. For a full list of dates, click here.

Broken In Refraction cover art and tracklisting:

"...An Empty Thought"

"The Final Fraction"

"Paralysis"

"Answers From A Syringe"

"Radial Lacerations"

"Mirror Syndrome"

"Conscious In A Coma"

"Infants In Plastic"

"Cordia"

"Shattering Man"

"Creation..."

Pre-order your copy of Broken In Refraction now at this location.