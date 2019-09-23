SANCTUARY Guitarist LENNY RUTLEDGE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of thrash metal band, Sanctuary, with guitarist Lenny Rutledge:

Rutledge discusses his ultimate tour lineup in a recently released episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour:

Right after playing at this year’s Headbangers Open Air in Germany, which marked the group’s European live debut with new vocalist Joseph Michael, Sanctuary encamped themselves in a studio in Germany between select live dates to work on songs for the yet untitled new album.

Sanctuary’s fourth studio album will be released in the second half of 2020 and include songs such as "We Are The Fallen", "Not Of The Living", and "Blind". The songs are neither a throwback nor a stark departure from the classic Sanctuary sound.

Vocalist Joseph Michael comments: "Lenny and I have taken our time getting to know each other as songwriters before really digging in and starting to write the record. Warrel and Lenny were such a magic combination and though there is no way to get that back, we have stumbled upon something quite unique yet still will be familiar to die hard fans. What we are striving for is to meld our musical pallets in a way that gives fans something new without messing with the DNA that makes the band stand out among its peers."

Sanctuary’s lineup (the same that performed on the Warrel Dane Tribute Tour with Iced Earth) consists of Joseph Michael - vocals, Lenny Rutledge - guitar, Dave Budbill - drums, George Hernandez - bass and Joey Concepcion - guitar.