SANCTUARY Guitarist LENNY RUTLEDGE On Performing Without WARREL DANE - "I Really Think He Would Be Giving His Blessing To This Tour"

Following the unfortunate loss of one of metal's most revered vocalists, Warrel Dane (Sanctuary, Nevermore), prior to Sanctuary's tour dates supporting Iced Earth across North America, the band announced the tour would go forth as planned. The shows are a farewell tour in tribute to the life and memory of Dane with guest vocals for Sanctuary to be performed by Joseph Michael (Witherfall).

Sanctuary guitarist Lenny Rutledge comments: “Sanctuary has decided to continue on with the Iced Earth tour to pay tribute to our brother Warrel Dane. We have enlisted the help of our friend Joseph Michael from Witherfall. The set will consist of many old and some newer songs performed with the utmost respect and quality to honour our friend. Please join us in this farewell as we celebrate Warrel's musical legacy with Sanctuary. We look forward to sharing this tribute with all of you.”

Michael and Rutledge spoke with Metal Master Kingdom after their Toronto show supporting Iced Earth about the tour and the passing of Warrel Dane. They're joined during the interview by Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer.

Capital Chaos TV has posted Sanctuary's complete March 7th show in Sacramento, CA at Ace Of Spades. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Die for My Sins"

"Seasons of Destruction"

"Battle Angels"

"Arise and Purify"

"Frozen"

"The Year the Sun Died"

"Soldiers of Steel"

"The Mirror Black"

"Future Tense"

"Taste Revenge