SANCTUARY Joined By Guitarist JOEY CONCEPCION On North American Tour With ICED EARTH

Today, Seattle metal legends Sanctuary are joining label mates Iced Earth on an extensive tour of the US and Canada. As previously announced, following the unfortunate loss of one of metal's most revered vocalists, Warrel Dane, these upcoming shows will act as a tribute to his musical legacy with guest vocals to be performed by Joseph Michael (Witherfall). In addition to that, Sanctuary have now completed their lineup with Joey Concepcion (Armageddon, The Absence) as second guitarist.

“We’re proud to announce that master shredder Joey Concepcion will be joining us on our 2018 US tour honouring our brother Warrel Dane,” says guitarist Lenny Rutledge.

Joey Concepcion adds: “I’m very stoked to be playing with Sanctuary on their upcoming tour, I’ve been a fan since I was in high school listening to Into The Mirror Black. I’m looking forward to playing these songs live and honouring the legacy of Warrel Dane.”

Check out a track from Concepcion’s solo album Alignment (2017):

Regarding the tour, Lenny Rutledge states: “Sanctuary has decided to continue on with the Iced Earth tour to pay tribute to our brother Warrel Dane. The set will consist of many old and some newer songs performed with the utmost respect and quality to honor our friend. Please join us in this farewell as we celebrate Warrel's musical legacy with Sanctuary. We look forward to sharing this tribute with all of you.”

Tour dates:

February

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe #

23 - CIncinnati, OH - Bogarts #

24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom #

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom #

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall #

27 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground #

28 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall #

March

2 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room #

3 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market & Stage #

4 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater #

5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon #

7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades #

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater #

9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

10 - Anaheim, CA - Parish @ House of Blues #

11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom #

13 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre #

14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues #

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues #

16 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues #

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade #

18 - Charlotte, NC - Underground #

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage #

21 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen #

22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre #

23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall #

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell #

25 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater #

26 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater #

27 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues #

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall #

29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge #

# with Iced Earth & Kill Ritual

Tickets and further details can be found at this location.

Sanctuary recently released the official prequel to 1988's classic debut Refuge Denied, Inception on Century Media Records, which showcased several previously lost recordings from their 1986 studio session that had now been restored, remixed and remastered by Chris "Zeus" Harris (Queensryche). A lyric video featuring early 80’s live footage can be viewed below:

Formed in 1985, Sanctuary were signed to Epic Records with the help of Megadeth guitarist Dave Mustaine and released two records, Refuge Denied (1988) and Into The Mirror Black (1990). The band disbanded in 1992 as members Warrel Dane (vocals) and Jim Sheppard (bass) went on to form the highly successful metal act Nevermore with acclaimed guitarist Jeff Loomis. Sanctuary reunited in 2010 and appeared at several festivals worldwide before returning to the studio to record their acclaimed full-length comeback album The Year The Sun Died for Century Media Records in 2014.

Warrel Dane tragically passed away on December 13th, 2017 due to a heart attack while recording his second solo album in São Paulo, Brazil.