SANCTUARY Release Inside Inception #2: Ancient Merch; Video

Century Media Records and Sanctuary have released Inception, the official prequel to 1988’s classic debut, Refuge Denied. Inception contains presumed lost 1986 studio recordings, which guitarist Lenny Rutledge discovered recently and which were magically restored, remixed and remastered by Zeuss (Queensrÿche, Hatebreed).

In the video below, Inside Inception #2: Ancient Merch, Rutledge takes a look at some of the band’s early merchandise:

In Inside Inception #1: Auburn Jam Room, Rutledge takes us inside the first building that the band rehearsed in:

Inception is available as gatefold LP on 180 gram vinyl and comes with a 12-page LP-sized booklet, poster, and the album on CD as additional extra. Apart from that it is released as Special Edition CD digipak with a 28-page booklet, and digital album.

Apart from rare photos, flyers, artwork sketches, the booklet also offers detailed liner notes by Lenny Rutledge covering Sanctuary’s early history.

See below for a list of coloured vinyl limitations:

Red vinyl – limited to 100 copies

Gold vinyl - limited to 200 copies

Dark green vinyl - limited to 200 copies

Clear vinyl – limited to 200 copies

Black vinyl – not limited

Recorded in March of 1986 (“Soldiers Of Steel”, “Battle Angels”) at Triad Studios in Redmond, Washington and Studio One in White Center between April and July 1986, Inception offers such previously unreleased highlights as “Dream Of The Incubus” and “I Am Insane” as well as several classic Refuge Denied songs allowing you to delve deep into the Seattle legend’s beginnings.

With several festivals already booked for next year, a new album in the works, Inception being released, 2017 shall be the year when past and future of Sanctuary unite. Look forward to the next assault of the soldiers of steel.

Inception tracklisting:

“Dream Of The Incubus”

“Die For My Sins”

“Soldiers Of Steel”

“Death Rider / Third War”

“White Rabbit” (Jefferson Airplane cover)

“Ascension To Destiny”

“Battle Angels”

“I Am Insane”

“Veil Of Disguise”

“Dream Of The Incubus”:

“Die For My Sins”:

Trailer:

Sanctuary live:

June

15-17 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Rockfels, Loreley

16-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

12 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!, Messegelände

14-15 - Gavle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

24-28 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

27-29 - Brande-Hoernerkirchen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air