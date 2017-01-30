SANCTUARY Release Lyric Video For “Dream Of The Incubus” (Demo 1986) From Upcoming Inception Collection

Century Media Records and legendary US metal act, Sanctuary, have set February 24th as the release date for Inception, the official prequel to 1988’s classic debut, Refuge Denied. Inception contains presumed lost 1986 studio recordings, which guitarist Lenny Rutledge discovered recently and which were magically restored, remixed and remastered by Zeuss (Queensrÿche, Hatebreed).

Sanctuary now presents another track taken from this release, the previously unreleased “Dream Of The Incubus”.

Guitarist Lenny Rutledge comments: “‘Dream Of The Incubus’ was one of those forgotten Sanctuary songs. It’s awesome to see it finally get released. I believe we only played ‘Incubus’ live one time. This video footage was from our first Seattle show in the late 80s at a venue called The Oz. The introduction at the beginning is Jeff Gilbert from the radio show Brain Pain. Jeff was a huge help to Sanctuary and many other Seattle bands from that time frame.”

Inception will be available as gatefold LP on 180 gram vinyl and comes with a 12-page LP-sized booklet, poster, and the album on CD as additional extra. Apart from that it will be released as Special Edition CD digipak with a 28-page booklet, and digital album.

Apart from rare photos, flyers, artwork sketches, the booklet also offers detailed liner notes by Lenny Rutledge covering Sanctuary’s early history.

See below for a list of coloured vinyl limitations:

Red vinyl – limited to 100 copies

Gold vinyl - limited to 200 copies

Dark green vinyl - limited to 200 copies

Clear vinyl – limited to 200 copies

Black vinyl – not limited

Pre-order the digital album and get “Die For My Sins (Demo 1986) straight away.

Recorded in March of 1986 (“Soldiers Of Steel”, “Battle Angels”) at Triad Studios in Redmond, Washington and Studio One in White Center between April and July 1986, Inception offers such previously unreleased highlights as “Dream Of The Incubus” and “I Am Insane” as well as several classic Refuge Denied songs allowing you to delve deep into the Seattle legend’s beginnings.

With several festivals already booked for next year, a new album in the works, Inception being released, 2017 shall be the year when past and future of Sanctuary unite. Look forward to the next assault of the soldiers of steel.

Inception tracklisting:

“Dream Of The Incubus”

“Die For My Sins”

“Soldiers Of Steel”

“Death Rider / Third War”

“White Rabbit” (Jefferson Airplane cover)

“Ascension To Destiny”

“Battle Angels”

“I Am Insane”

“Veil Of Disguise”

“Die For My Sins”:

Trailer:

Sanctuary live:

June

15-17 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Rockfels, Loreley

16-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

12 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!, Messegelände

14-15 - Gavle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

24-28 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

27-29 - Brande-Hoernerkirchen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air