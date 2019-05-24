SANCTUARY Return To Europe For Special Festival Shows; Band Discuss Future Plans In New Video

On December 13th, 2017, Warrel Dane, the legendary lead singer of Sanctuary and Nevermore passed away while recording his posthumously released studio album, Shadow Work. At that time, Sanctuary had already confirmed and announced a US tour supporting Iced Earth in February/March 2018 and while shocked by Warrel Dane’s passing, decided to turn it into a tribute to his legacy with exceptionally talented Witherfall vocalist Joseph Michael.

Performing tracks from 1988’s Refuge Denied, 1990’s Into The Mirror Black and 2014’s The Year The Sun Died, Joseph Michael delivered a stunning performance and received very positive feedback from the fans attending the shows. Remaining founding members Lenny Rutledge (guitars) and Dave Budbill (drums) ultimately made the decision to continue with Sanctuary and new singer Joseph Michael not only as a live act, but also compose and record a new album, which is currently expected to surface in 2020.

Now, the band has confirmed two European festival shows this summer and will tour North America in July performing the entire Refuge Denied album as Lenny Rutledge explains: “Sanctuary are looking forward to playing two special festival shows in Europe this summer in addition to our commemorative Refuge Denied dates in the US where we will perform our classic debut album in full. If you’re an old school Sanctuary fan or a fan of classic metal, you don’t what to miss this run of dates! Joseph Michael (Witherfall) is the new singer of Sanctuary and we will be playing songs from all 3 albums but focusing on the earlier material. Come check out the return of Sanctuary!”

Lenny Rutledge and Joseph Michael reveal more about Sanctuary’s future in this new video:

While the new album is still months away, Sanctuary will continue to perform live as Joseph Michael enables the group to do intense old school sets including the soaring vocals and high screams, fans know and love on albums such as Refuge Denied and Into The Mirror Black. Sometimes, great triumph comes from great tragedy, and this sounds true in regards to Sanctuary!

Tour dates:

North America, performing all of Refuge Denied with special guests Ghost Ship Octavius:

July

11 - Atlanta, GA - Basement

12 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 586

13 - Frederick, MO - Cafe 611

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

16 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

18 - Cincinnati, OH - North Side Yacht Club

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery

20 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

21 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

August

16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom *

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

* only Sanctuary performing

European festival shows:

July

25- 27 - Brande-Hörnerkichen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air

August

10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival