SANCTUARY Singer JOSEPH MICHAEL Discusses Comparisons To Late Vocalist WARREL DANE, Upcoming New Music; Audio

In Episode #415 of the Iron City Rocks podcast, Sanctuary vocalist Joseph Michael talks about the band’s current tour, how he prepared to step into the role following the passing of Warrel Dane, and new Sanctuary music on the horizon.

On December 13th, 2017, Warrel Dane, the legendary lead singer of Sanctuary and Nevermore passed away while recording his posthumously released studio album, Shadow Work. At that time, Sanctuary had already confirmed and announced a US tour supporting Iced Earth in February/March 2018 and while shocked by Warrel Dane’s passing, decided to turn it into a tribute to his legacy with exceptionally talented Witherfall vocalist Joseph Michael.

Performing tracks from 1988’s Refuge Denied, 1990’s Into The Mirror Black and 2014’s The Year The Sun Died, Joseph Michael delivered a stunning performance and received very positive feedback from the fans attending the shows. Remaining founding members Lenny Rutledge (guitars) and Dave Budbill (drums) ultimately made the decision to continue with Sanctuary and new singer Joseph Michael not only as a live act, but also compose and record a new album, which is currently expected to surface in 2020.

Lenny Rutledge and Joseph Michael reveal more about Sanctuary’s future in this video:

Tour dates:

July

26 - Brande-Hörnerkichen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air

August

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon