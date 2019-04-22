SANCTUARY To Perform Refuge Denied In Its Entirety On Upcoming US Tour

"It is with great pleasure that we can finally announce that Sanctuary are officially continuing on," reads a statement from the group. "This small string of US dates will serve as the starting point of many more things to come. To celebrate the deep history of the band and the connection the fans have with us, we will perform Refuge Denied in its entirety, along with other popular songs. Along for this journey, Ghost Ship Octavius will be joining us. 2019 will be an exciting year."

Confirmed dates are as listed:

July

11 - Atlanta, GA - Basement

12 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

13 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

16 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

18 - Cincinnati, OH - North Side Yacht Club

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery

20 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

21 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

August

16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Refuge Denied is the debut album from Sanctuary, released in 1988, and produced by Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine. It featured the talents of late vocalist Warrel Dane, who sadly passed away in 2017 at the age of 56 from a heart attack.

Sanctuary's current lineup is as follows:

Joseph Michael - vocals

Lenny Rutledge - guitars

George Hernandez - bass

Dave Budbill - drums

Joey Concepcion - touring guitar