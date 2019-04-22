SANCTUARY To Perform Refuge Denied In Its Entirety On Upcoming US Tour
April 22, 2019, 2 hours ago
"It is with great pleasure that we can finally announce that Sanctuary are officially continuing on," reads a statement from the group. "This small string of US dates will serve as the starting point of many more things to come. To celebrate the deep history of the band and the connection the fans have with us, we will perform Refuge Denied in its entirety, along with other popular songs. Along for this journey, Ghost Ship Octavius will be joining us. 2019 will be an exciting year."
Confirmed dates are as listed:
July
11 - Atlanta, GA - Basement
12 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
13 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
16 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
18 - Cincinnati, OH - North Side Yacht Club
19 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery
20 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
21 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
August
16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Refuge Denied is the debut album from Sanctuary, released in 1988, and produced by Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine. It featured the talents of late vocalist Warrel Dane, who sadly passed away in 2017 at the age of 56 from a heart attack.
Sanctuary's current lineup is as follows:
Joseph Michael - vocals
Lenny Rutledge - guitars
George Hernandez - bass
Dave Budbill - drums
Joey Concepcion - touring guitar