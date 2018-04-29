SANDRA ARAYA Talks Husband TOM ARAYA And SLAYER Calling It Quits - "Tom Never Second Guesses Any Decision He Makes

Metal Pulp And Paper recently spoke with Sandra Araya, the wife of Slayer frontman Tom Araya. Following is an excerpt from the interview

MPAP: Recently there was some huge news announced that shocked and really stunned many people around the globe. On January 22nd, 2018, Slayer announced they would be retiring after one more final world tour together. More than likely this tour could last way more than a year, but the outcome is still going to be the same, Slayer is retiring. I’m sure you knew way before many, but it was quite the news to be heard correct?

Sandra: "Not to me. I can’t comfortably go into too much detail. I’ll just leave it with a no."

MPAP: Some fans knew the end of Slayer was just right around the corner, especially after original longtime guitarist Jeff Hanneman passed away in May of 2013. Gary Holt has been amazing taking over on guitar duties, but some would say it was just never the same without Jeff. And then, of course, your husband many times openly discussed in interviews that he just didn’t like to be out on the road anymore. He wanted to be with his family, so, the retirement, or disbanding, was eventually going to happen. I’m sure as time went on, it probably got even harder for Tom being on the road after you both became Grandparents in 2016 correct?

Sandra: "Yes. We have the coolest granddaughter ever. Tom has actually gotten to spend quite a bit of time home. She’s quite the grandpa’s girl. They do a lot of guitar playing and singing."

MPAP: It probably had to be a very difficult decision for both your husband and Kerry King, to make don’t you think?

Sandra: "Tom never second guesses any decision he makes. I have no idea about Kerry."

Slayer have released Episode #2 of its "Slayer Looks Back On 37 Years" video interview series.

In this episode, Tom Araya and Kerry King talk about Slayer's earliest shows, especially the band's very first show as Slayer: how nervous they were, the home-made flash pots that just didn't quite work the way they had intended, and more. The clip contains not only vintage live footage of the band, but the band-made flyers that promoted some of their first shows. In these early days, Slayer toured the country in Araya's Camero and a U-Haul trailer, a far cry from the way they tour today.

Episode #1 can be seen below:

On January 22nd, Slayer announced that the band will do one final world tour to say goodbye and thank the fans for more than three decades of great times, and then move on. With support from Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament, Slayer's North American Leg One dates start on May 10th in San Diego, CA. Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death will support Slayer on Leg Two. All announced dates are below.

