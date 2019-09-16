SANGRE Releases "Death March" Video, New Album Due In December

Southern California based metal band Sangre has released the official music video for "Death March", off of their upcoming album, Mas Fuerte Que La Muerte (Stronger Than Death), due out December 13th.

Shot at Fuel Music Studios in Fullerton, CA, the video for "Death March" features the band members experiencing different types of stresses including: overdue bills, depression, work-related issues, eviction, alcohol abuse, and suicidal thoughts.

"'Death March,' lyrically, touches on the current situation of 'living wages' vs 'cost of living,' focusing on the stress, depression, and neglect of personal health and family while just trying to survive in this high demand world. The phenomenon is an actual epidemic in Japan known as 'Karoshi' or 'overworking to survive,' which in many cases results in suicides or fatigue leading to death." - Henry Sanchez (vocals)

For further details, visit Sangre on Facebook.