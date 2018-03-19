SANTA CRUZ Cancel Remaining Shows On US Tour

Finland's Santa Cruz recently kicked off their first US tour in support of their new album Bad Blood Rising, performing alongside Fozzy, Through Fire and Dark Sky Choir.

Says the band: "Santa Cruz fans, we regret to inform you that we had to cancel our remaining shows on the US tour. If you purchased tickets for our headline shows (March 20th, 22nd, 23rd or 24th), please contact the appropriate venue for information on refunds."

In the meantime, Arttu "Archie Cruz" Kuosmanen has taken to Instragram with the following: "To all ya’ll wondering why the rest of the US gigs got cancelled, the guys kicked me out of the bus on the street like a pariah and told me they’re in Santa Cruz no more. I would’ve loved to do ’em, but what can you do. And as far as I know, I am alive & well atm, so all good. Love to all ya’ll."

Stay tuned for updates.



