SANTA CRUZ Debut "Testify" Music Video

Finnish hard rock quartet, Santa Cruz, will release their fourth album, Katharsis, on October 18 via M-Theory Audio. The group's new music video for “Testify” was filmed this summer in Tallinn, Estonia - where the band performed alongside rock icons Bon Jovi. Watch below.

“Testify” is also available for streaming across all digital platforms and is one of four “instant grat” tracks that are being offered with digital pre-orders of Katharsis. The album - the cover art for which was designed by Tim LeNoir (Guns N' Roses, Rolling Stones, Imagine Dragons) - can be pre-ordered on CD and neon-colored vinyl here.

Katharsis tracklisting:

"Changing Of Seasons"

"Bang Bang"

"Into The War"

"I Want You To Mean It"

"True Believer"

"Tell Me Why"

"Testify"

"Smoke Signals"

"It Was You"

"Salvation"

"Time After Time"

"Testify" video:

"Into The War" lyric video:

"Tell Me Why":

"Changing Of Seasons" lyric video:

Santa Cruz is:

Archie Cruz - lead vocals, guitar

Toxy Cruz - drums

Ero Cruz - bass guitar, backing vocals

Pav Cruz - lead guitar, backing vocals

(Photo - Zack Whitford)