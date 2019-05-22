SANTA CRUZ Release New Single "Tell Me Why"; Live Dates Confirmed For Hollywood And Sacramento

May 22, 2019, an hour ago

news santa cruz hard rock

SANTA CRUZ Release New Single "Tell Me Why"; Live Dates Confirmed For Hollywood And Sacramento

The rising hard rock quartet Santa Cruz – whose 2017 M-Theory Audio debut Bad Blood Rising was praised by Rolling Stone as “debaucherous and flamboyant” – will release their fourth album, Katharsis, this fall. Today, the Finnish group unveils the second taste of the highly anticipated new album – the infectious, riff-driven melodic rock anthem “Tell Me Why,” which can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other platforms. Check it out below. 

Says front man Archie Cruz: "'Tell Me Why' was conceived during the hot summer of 2018 in Finland and perfected at the Hideout Studios in Vegas later that year. It has a big, sexy riff and a larger-than-life chorus that's sure to rock y’all's socks off. Dig it!" 

“Tell Me Why” and the recently released song “Changing Of Seasons” both feature prominently on Katharsis, which was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Kane Churko (Papa Roach, Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch). More information about the new record will be unveiled in the weeks ahead. 

The band's updated tour scedule is as follows:

June
2 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds (w/ Bon Jovi)
7-9 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Rockfest
27-29 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Provinssirock

July
7 - Köln, Germany - Palladium (w/ Whitesnake)
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtwache
11 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Vorplatz der Congresshalle (w/ Steel Panther, Alestorm)
12-13 - Tampere, Finland - Sauna Open Air Festival

August
27 - Hollywood, CA - Viper Room

September
27-29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October 
11-13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock 2019 

(Photo - Zack Whitford)



Featured Audio

THE DAMNED THINGS - "Cells" (Nuclear Blast)

THE DAMNED THINGS - "Cells" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ICARUS WITCH Premiere “Lightning Strikes”

ICARUS WITCH Premiere “Lightning Strikes”

Latest Reviews