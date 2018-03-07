SANTA CRUZ Reveal “Fire Running Through Our Veins” Single, Lyric Video

Santa Cruz, one of Finland's most raucous gangs of youth gone wild, have returned to America. The quartet kicked off their first U.S. tour in support of their acclaimed new album Bad Blood Rising last week in Houston, when they performed the first of two dozen shows alongside Fozzy, Through Fire and Dark Sky Choir. The tour continues today (March 7th) in Tucson, Arizona before hitting the famed Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood this weekend. From there, the groups will head toward the Pacific Northwest before Santa Cruz plays a handful of headline dates prior to the tour's second leg, which begins in Milwaukee on March 27th.

To celebrate their triumphant return to the States, Santa Cruz has unveiled a lyric video for their new single, “Fire Running Through Our Veins.” The track is impacting active rock radio now, so fans who want to hear the Helsinki hellraisers on the airwaves in their home markets are welcome to call their local stations and request the track. The lyric video – edited by Rafael Ortega (Blackfinger, Ayreon, Sicosis) – can be seen below:

The mustard-yellow initial vinyl pressing of the album has sold out, but an exclusive blood-red second pressing – limited to only 200 copies – can be purchased directly from the band during their American tour.

Tour dates:

March

7 - Tucson, AZ - Club X's

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

13 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

16 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

30 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

31 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

April

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

4 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy

6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

7 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's Pub