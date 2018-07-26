SAPPHIC MUSK - Viking Metal Warrior Women Announce First East / West European Tour

Viking metallers Sapphic Musk will tour Eastern and Western Europe starting on September 7th in Kraków, Poland. This band of badass women will perform tracks from their current recordings including, Lady Of The Twilight (self-released in 2017), featuring their highly popular single "Kittenz" (produced by Bob Marlette and Lisa Pimentel). Their song writing influences range from Black Sabbath to Patti Smith, and incorporate a strong sense of humor and Viking mythology.

Dates:

September

7 - Pub Pod Ziemią - Kraków, Poland

9 - Klub Česka 1 - Kutná Hora, Czech Republic

12 - Vrankrijk - Amsterdam, the Netherlands

14 - Venue TBA - Malmö, Sweden

15 - Underwerket - Copenhagen, Denmark

Sapphic Musk is a dynamic all-female rock band who formed in Los Angeles in 2014. Frontwoman Sara T. Russell, considers herself as much a rock and metal musician as performer and comedian when she gets on stage in full Viking regalia including a horned headpiece, faux animal skins and feathers. Sara creates stage props, writes the lyrics and melodies and also produces the band’s artwork. Formerly she played guitar in The Sharp Ease and fronted Silver and Gold. Guitarist Mia Ferraro has played with Spoon and Hole, and she was also a significant member of the two very well-loved and influential (but now defunct) bands Bobsled and TadPoLe. Bassist Christina “Ylva” Ownby, has played with Same Day Service and Peg Leg Love and drummer Freddie McCullough previously played with The Slivers and Kittenhead.

Ferraro explains, "Our music runs the gamut from metal to punk to power-pop (with a rich emphasis on comedy-rock) and beyond. More than anything, we are a fun and energetic all-female rock 'n' roll band."

Sara T. adds, “We give 110 percent at live shows. We want to keep the art of performance alive.”

(Photo - Jayme Watts)