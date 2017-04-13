SARCASM Release “Scars Of A Land Forgotten” Music Video

Swedish death metallers, Sarcasm, have released a video for “Scars Of A Land Forgotten”, the track from the new album, Within The Sphere Of Ethereal Minds, to be released April 28th via Dark Descent Records. Watch the new clip below.

Following the unearthing of their first proper full-length, Burial Dimensions (originally recorded in 1994 and officially released in 2016), the new long player is in a sense the payoff of a long, bumpy history that included demos, compilations, and an EP (Scattered Ashes in 2000). Indeed, it is the full realization of Sarcasm's blackened Swedish death metal sound, yet with an identity all its own.

While the music of all eight tracks was written by guitarist Peter Laitinen, he somehow did find that perfect balance in between that very specific sense of melody that could only be summarized as “typically Swedish” (fans of the early No Fashion records catalogue will know exactly what we mean here), raging speed and brutality. With one foot firmly planted in the mid-‘90s and another in the present, Sarcasm is no nostalgia trip, but a genuine return to form to that specific mix of black and death-metal. Moving from the melancholic leads of "Embodiment Of Source," they answer with the blast-o-thon that is "Scars Of A Land Forgotten" or the epic-to-kill-all-epic that is the eight-minute-plus "A Black Veil For Earth."

Tracklisting:

“Bloodsoaked Sunrise”

“From The Crimson Fog They Emerged”

“Embodiment Of Source”

“Scars Of A Land Forgotten”

“In The Grip Of Awakening Times”

“Silent Waves Summoned Your Inner Being”

“A Black Veil For Earth”

“The Drowning Light At The Edge Of The Dawn”

“Scars Of A Land Forgotten” video:

“In The Grip Of Awakening Times” lyric video: