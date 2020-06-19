Sascha Paeth's MASTERS OF CEREMONY Streaming Special B-Side Track "Under Fire"

Renowned German producer, guitarist, and songwriter Sascha Paeth and his new band, Masters Of Ceremony, recently released their debut album, Signs Of Wings, on CD/LP/Digital via Frontiers Music Srl.

The band has released the "Under Fire" b/w "Die Just A Little" (Live In The Living Room) single. A special b-side track leftover from the recording sessions for Signs Of Wings, it is available to stream or download here. Listen below:

Signs Of Wings is much more than a solo album. Sascha put together a great group of musicians including Felix Bohnke (Avantasia) on drums, André Neygenfind (Avantasia) on bass, Corvin Bahn on keyboards, and the awesome American singer Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires). Offering a wide range of styles within the metal spectrum, from aggressive and straight foward metal songs, to more melodic and symphonic tracks, this record has a bit of everything and is certainly going to strike fans of Sascha's as one of the most inventive, complete, and exciting releases in the metal genre in 2019.

As a 15 year old teenager, you might have found Paeth playing a more bluesy style, or Van Halen-meets-Accept style hard rock, but it wasn’t long before Paeth joined Heaven’s Gate, where the music was harder and heavier. This experience was where he learned to enjoy inspiration from new styles and from new collaborations. It was the start of a long journey through the music business, a journey that is far from over...

To label Sascha Paeth a multi-talented producer, engineer, musician, and songwriter might not quite cover his full set of skills and achievements. The Wolfsburg-born German multi-musician has produced countless bands including Avantasia, Kamelot, Rhapsody, Epica, and more. Having worked on, produced, and engineered over 200 albums since 1988, it’s fair to say he has a reputation for being at the forefront of shaping the European melodic power metal sound.

Tracklisting:

"The Time Has Come"

"Die Just A Little"

"Radar"

"Where Would It Be"

"My Anarchy"

"Wide Awake"

"The Path"

"Sick"

"Weight Of The World"

"Bound In Vertigo"

"Signs Of Wings"

"Die Just A Little" video:

"Sick" lyric video:

"The Time Has Come" video:

Lineup:

Sascha Paeth: guitar

Adrienne Cowan: lead-vocals

André Neygenfind: bass

Felix Bohnke: drums

Corvin Bahn: keyboards