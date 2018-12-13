SATAN Announces Cruel Winter European Tour With Direct Support From RAM

English metal powerhouse, Satan, will return to central Europe for the Cruel Winter tour featuring ten dates in six countries. Satan are in full promotion swing of their current album, Cruel Magic, which was released in September of 2018. The album is a huge success for band and label which culminated in a sensational German chart entry at #28.

Swedish labelmates and defenders of the faith, Ram, have been recruited as direct support. Ram will be performing a greatest hits mix of their fantastic catalogue including a good chunk of tracks from their latest album Rod (2017).

Comments Ram: "We are proud and excited to announce that we will hit the road with the absolute legendary NWOBHM band Satan in Feburary. This tour will be a deadly alloy of two generations of Metal, the innovators and the defenders. We are also thrilled to see that our fellow Swedes Screamer are on the bill. EUROPE, THE HEAVY METAL TYRANNY RETURNS, BANG YOUR HEAD OR LOSE IT!"

Opening up each night will be Swedish heavy metal road warriors, Screamer.

Tour dates:

February

14 - Essen, Germany - Turock

15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

16 - Beveren - Leie, Belgilum - 't Klokhuis

17 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

18 - München, Germany - Backstage

19 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

20 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

21 - Weiden, Germany - Salute Club

22 - Colmar, France -Grillen

23 - Parma, Italy - Fight for Metal Fest

(Photo - Stefan Rosic)