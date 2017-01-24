SATAN WORSHIP To Release I’m The Devil Album In March; Details Revealed

Iron Shield Records has set March 10th as the release date for Satan Worship’s new album, I’m The Devil. The pre-order phase will start on February 24th. The material for I’m The Devil was recorded between 2014 and 2016, eight tracks of pure Satanic metal!

Tracklisting:

“Holy Blasphemy”

“I'm The Devil”

“Azrael's Hand”

“The Girls Of Manson Family”

“Satanik Possession”

“Zodiac Overkill”

“The Black Flame”

“Black Death”

“Under Sign Of The Reaper”

“The Last Days Of Paul John Knowles”

Satan Worship now have a full lineup with Leatherface Perkele (vocals/bass), Max The Nekromancer (guitars) and Marc Reign (drums), and they are already working hard, recording new music for their next album.