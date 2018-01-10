SATAN’S SATYRS Streaming “Succubus” Single

Fuzz-drenched metal/punk act Satan’s Satyrs share the official audio for “Succubus” off the split LP with WINDHAND.

"'Succubus' is our ode to gothic cinema queens of eras past who continue to whet our nocturnal appetites. It is the first recording of the band as a four piece to be released and is a taste of things to come."

Two of Virginia's finest heavy bands team up for an amp-worshipping, acid trip from hell! Includes two brand new songs of smouldering gloom and grief from Windhad, paired with three tracks of devilish, fuzz-drenched metal/punk from Satan's Satyrs. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Old Evil" - Windhand

"Three Sisters" - Windhand

"Alucard AD 2018" - Satan's Satyrs

"Succubus" - Satan's Satyrs

"Ain't That Lovin' You, Baby" - Satan's Satyrs

Satan's Satyrs - "Succubus":

Windhand - "Old Evil" video:

Meanwhile, Windhand have announced a quick run down the West Coast next spring, with more dates to be announced.

March

23: The Broadberry - Richmond, VA (Record Release Show)*

April

19 - Neumos - Seattle, WA #

22 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA #

23 - Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

June

23 - Maryland Doom Fest 2018 - Frederick, MD

* with Satan's Satyrs

# with Ruby The Hatchet

(Photo - Jordan Vance)