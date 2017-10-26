SATYRICON Announce Additional Shows For Deep Calleth Upon Deep World Tour
October 26, 2017, an hour ago
Revered extremists, Satyricon, recently released their ninth studio album, Deep Calleth Upon Deep, and in response to increased demand, have today announced some additional European shows on their Deep Calleth Upon Deep World Tour.
Satyricon have always excelled live, their powerful, evocative performances, spearheaded by charismatic frontman and visionary, Satyr, are shows that stick in the memory. Their gigs are increasingly becoming special events, as the frequency is dialled back to accommodate the Oslo band’s new ‘modus operandi’.
Dates are as follows:
March
6 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
7 - Paris, France - La Machine
9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Classic Grand
10 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli 9
11 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy 2
13 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
17 - Rome, Italy - Largo
18 - Treviso, Italy - New Age
19 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-kert
22 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Garaz
23 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
24 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
25 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
27 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
28 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko
29 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
Tickets are on sale now at box offices, all usual agents and online at the local ticketing links above.
Speaking about the band's new album and return to the live fray, Satyr comments: "The vast majority of our shows have been sold out in recent years and it makes me very thankful and proud. Our fans know that we are done a long time ago with relentless touring, so that makes every opportunity special to us now. We are going to make every show unforgettable.”
Remaining European and South American dates:
October
31 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage
November
1 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador
2 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Pepper’s Club
7 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie
8 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Uniclub
10 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Stonehenge
11 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Clash Club
12 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Oddiseia
22 - Molde, Norway - Gamle Kulturset
23 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen
24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
25 - Tromso, Norway - Driv
29 - Bergen, Norway - Hulen
30 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken
December
1 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kick
2 - Hamar, Norway - Gregers
Satyricon recently released a music video for “To Your Brethren In The Dark”, featured on Deep Calleth Upon Deep, available in digital format, CD digipak and gatefold vinyl options here. Watch the new video below.
Recorded in Oslo, Norway and Vancouver, Canada, during early 2017 and mixed together with revered studio guru Mike Fraser (who previously worked on Satyricon's 2006 album, Now, Diabolical), Deep Calleth Upon Deep is not just a new collection of songs from one of extreme music's most enduring and reliable bands: this is a wholesale reinvention and a brand new era in Satyricon history.
The album's front cover is an obscure drawing from 1898 by perhaps the greatest Norwegian artist of all time, Edvard Munch.
Deep Calleth Upon Deep tracklisting:
“Midnight Serpent”
“Blood Cracks Open The Ground”
“To Your Brethren In The Dark”
“Deep Calleth Upon Deep”
“The Ghost Of Rome”
“Dissonant”
“Black Wings And Withering Gloom”
“Burial Rite”
“To Your Brethren In The Dark” video:
“Deep Calleth Upon Deep” lyric video:
(Photo - Ixtlan)