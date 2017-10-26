SATYRICON Announce Additional Shows For Deep Calleth Upon Deep World Tour

Revered extremists, Satyricon, recently released their ninth studio album, Deep Calleth Upon Deep, and in response to increased demand, have today announced some additional European shows on their Deep Calleth Upon Deep World Tour.

Satyricon have always excelled live, their powerful, evocative performances, spearheaded by charismatic frontman and visionary, Satyr, are shows that stick in the memory. Their gigs are increasingly becoming special events, as the frequency is dialled back to accommodate the Oslo band’s new ‘modus operandi’.

Dates are as follows:

March

6 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

7 - Paris, France - La Machine

9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Classic Grand

10 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli 9

11 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy 2

13 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

17 - Rome, Italy - Largo

18 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

19 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-kert

22 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Garaz

23 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

24 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

25 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

27 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

28 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

Tickets are on sale now at box offices, all usual agents and online at the local ticketing links above.

Speaking about the band's new album and return to the live fray, Satyr comments: "The vast majority of our shows have been sold out in recent years and it makes me very thankful and proud. Our fans know that we are done a long time ago with relentless touring, so that makes every opportunity special to us now. We are going to make every show unforgettable.”

Remaining European and South American dates:

October

31 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage

November

1 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

2 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Pepper’s Club

7 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

8 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Uniclub

10 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Stonehenge

11 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Clash Club

12 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Oddiseia

22 - Molde, Norway - Gamle Kulturset

23 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

25 - Tromso, Norway - Driv

29 - Bergen, Norway - Hulen

30 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

December

1 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kick

2 - Hamar, Norway - Gregers

Satyricon recently released a music video for “To Your Brethren In The Dark”, featured on Deep Calleth Upon Deep, available in digital format, CD digipak and gatefold vinyl options here. Watch the new video below.

Recorded in Oslo, Norway and Vancouver, Canada, during early 2017 and mixed together with revered studio guru Mike Fraser (who previously worked on Satyricon's 2006 album, Now, Diabolical), Deep Calleth Upon Deep is not just a new collection of songs from one of extreme music's most enduring and reliable bands: this is a wholesale reinvention and a brand new era in Satyricon history.

The album's front cover is an obscure drawing from 1898 by perhaps the greatest Norwegian artist of all time, Edvard Munch.

Deep Calleth Upon Deep tracklisting:

“Midnight Serpent”

“Blood Cracks Open The Ground”

“To Your Brethren In The Dark”

“Deep Calleth Upon Deep”

“The Ghost Of Rome”

“Dissonant”

“Black Wings And Withering Gloom”

“Burial Rite”

“To Your Brethren In The Dark” video:

“Deep Calleth Upon Deep” lyric video:

(Photo - Ixtlan)