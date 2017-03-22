SATYRICON Announce European Tour Dates; New Album Expected In September

Oslo, Norway-based black metallers, Satyricon, have announced a European tour for September/October to coincide with the release of their upcoming studio album. The revered and ground-breaking extremists are hard at work on the new opus, with a release pencilled for Friday, September 22nd.

Satyricon have always excelled live, their powerful, evocative performances, spearheaded by charismatic frontman and visionary, Satyr, are shows that stick in the memory. Their gigs are increasingly becoming special events, as the frequency is dialled back to accommodate the Oslo band’s ‘modus operandi’.

Speaking about the band's new album and return to the live fray, Satyr comments: "The vast majority of our shows have been sold out in recent years and it makes me very thankful and proud. Our fans know that we are done a long time ago with relentless touring, so that makes every opportunity special to us now. I know our new album is one that our fans will love and we know how much people appreciate Satyricon as a live band. We are going to make every show unforgettable.”

Tour dates:

September

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Grunspan

25 - Essen, Germany - Turock

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

27 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

29 - London, England - Heaven

30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

October

1 - Nantes, France - Mjc De Reze

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala But

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz

6 - Montpellier, France - Rockstore

7 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Akropolis

14 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

16 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

19 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

Tickets are on sale now.