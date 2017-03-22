SATYRICON Announce European Tour Dates; New Album Expected In September
Oslo, Norway-based black metallers, Satyricon, have announced a European tour for September/October to coincide with the release of their upcoming studio album. The revered and ground-breaking extremists are hard at work on the new opus, with a release pencilled for Friday, September 22nd.
Satyricon have always excelled live, their powerful, evocative performances, spearheaded by charismatic frontman and visionary, Satyr, are shows that stick in the memory. Their gigs are increasingly becoming special events, as the frequency is dialled back to accommodate the Oslo band’s ‘modus operandi’.
Speaking about the band's new album and return to the live fray, Satyr comments: "The vast majority of our shows have been sold out in recent years and it makes me very thankful and proud. Our fans know that we are done a long time ago with relentless touring, so that makes every opportunity special to us now. I know our new album is one that our fans will love and we know how much people appreciate Satyricon as a live band. We are going to make every show unforgettable.”
Tour dates:
September
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Grunspan
25 - Essen, Germany - Turock
26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
27 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
29 - London, England - Heaven
30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
October
1 - Nantes, France - Mjc De Reze
2 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala But
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz
6 - Montpellier, France - Rockstore
7 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Akropolis
14 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
16 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
19 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
Tickets are on sale now.