SATYRICON Announce Final North American Headline Tour; INQUISITION, PANZERFAUST To Support

Only one duo is able to evoke sinister settings like the world of bleak woods lurking behind Norwegian wafts of mist. That duo is Satyricon. Formed in Oslo in 1991, Satyricon made an immediate and enduring impact when they emerged from the flourishing Norwegian black metal scene.

In support of their latest opus, Deep Calleth Upon Deep, Satyricon will return to North American shores for the final time this spring. The tour starts May 13th in Los Angeles, CA and runs through May 30th in Austin, TX with two stops in Canada. Inquisition will provide support on the tour. A complete list of dates can be found below. The run also includes a headline appearance at The Maryland Death Fest.

With Deep Calleth Upon Deep, the masters Satyr and Frost properly dispense the darkest art of metal. The album oozes with sorrow, as black metal hymns drag shake the soul and the skeleton like hyenas feasting on a rotten carcass. The resulting album is erratic and destructive, in addition to being raw and pure. It plows. It's progressive. It mounts an unapologetic sonic attack.

The sheer force of personality and creativity that has driven Satyricon forward over the last quarter of a century is writ large across Deep Calleth Upon Deep's extraordinary musical contents. Deep Calleth Upon Deep is a profound statement about the essence of Satyricon's music and the eternal value of art itself.

"As our US fans will have noticed, we haven't toured there in nine years. There are many reasons for that. I like America and I like Americans, but unfortunately touring there has been a difficult chapter in the history of Satyricon. I can't guarantee what the future holds, but we did not go on the last record, so I am hoping that one final headlining tour can be a good way of sharing some electric musical moments with our US fans, whom we love just as much as all our other fans across the world", states Satyr.

Tour dates:

May

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

20 - Joliet, IL @The Forge

21 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House*^

24 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre*^

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

* no Inquisition

^ Panzerfaust to support

(Photo - Ixtlan)