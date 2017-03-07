SATYRICON At Work On New Album For September Release; Band To Launch European Tour

Oslo, Norway-based black metallers, Satyricon, have begun work on their next studio album, to be released in September. The band have posted the two updates below to their Facebook page.

“After two and a half years of writing songs, the day is finally here,” the band reported on March 4th. “We have officially begun the recording of the new Satyricon album. It will be a on and off process, mostly on, from now till July. The record is scheduled for a September 22nd release with a European tour kicking off the same weekend.”





The band are recording the new album in a barn outside Oslo, Norway, frontman Sigurd 'Satyr' Wongraven recently revealed to TeamRock.com.

"We've been jamming in a barn for a long time. Every time we go there, the atmosphere is really nice – we really enjoy being there”, he told Metal Hammer's In Residence show on Spotify. "I just said, 'We play so well when we're here – the spirit and the soul, and what we do comes across as unique. What if we brought recording equipment and engineers here, instead of bringing Satyricon to a studio?' So we're doing that."

