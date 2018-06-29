SATYRICON Drummer FROST Blames "Ridiculous Amount Of Bureaucratic Work" For Decision To Stop Touring Stateside; Video Interview

Drummer Frost (Kjetil-Vidar Haraldstad), from Norway's Satyricon, was interviewed by Hayley Leggs at this year's Hellfest in France. During their chat, which can be seen below, Frost offered further insight into why the band won't play any more club shows in America, why they're postponing their covers album to write new original material, and their stressful day losing all their equipment before the Hellfest show.

Elaborating upon Satyricon's decision to stop touring in The United States, Frost said, "We're not gonna have any more ordinary club tours happening. It's ridiculous the amount of bureaucratic work involved. What you have to document as a European band going to The US now is beyond irrational. It seems like American authorities try to prevent European bands from going to The US It's like they say, 'Hire American musicians. Have the vocalist over and hire the rest of the band.' It's just weird; I cannot find a better word for it. And nobody I've been talking to — even Americans themselves — understands the very, very problematic process. You have to work for an entire year to plan for a four-week tour to happen, and you don't even know whether you can actually make it and get the paperwork done in time etc. etc. So it takes the fun out of touring, really."

Satyricon's next show is July 14th in Joensuu, Finland. To view their complete live itinerary, visit this location.