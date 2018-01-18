SATYRICON, ENSLAVED, HELHEIM Nominated For Norway’s Spellemann Awards

January 18, 2018, 41 minutes ago

news black death satyricon enslaved helheim

SATYRICON, ENSLAVED, HELHEIM Nominated For Norway’s Spellemann Awards

Nominations have been announced for the 2017 Spellemann Awards (the Norwegian equivalent of the Grammy's). The Spellemannprisen is a Norwegian music award presented to Norwegian musicians.

This year’s nominees in the Metal category include:

Enslaved - E

Helheim - landawarijaR

Satyricon - Deep Calleth Upon Deep

Whoredom Rife - Dommedagskvad


The Spellemannprisen 2017 ceremony will be broadcast live on NRK on February 25th. For more information head here.

(Photo - Ixtlan)

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Lightning Strike" (Epic)

JUDAS PRIEST - "Lightning Strike" (Epic)

Featured Video

WHITE WIZZARD - "Infernal Overdrive"

WHITE WIZZARD - "Infernal Overdrive"

Latest Reviews