SATYRICON, ENSLAVED, HELHEIM Nominated For Norway’s Spellemann Awards

Nominations have been announced for the 2017 Spellemann Awards (the Norwegian equivalent of the Grammy's). The Spellemannprisen is a Norwegian music award presented to Norwegian musicians.

This year’s nominees in the Metal category include:

Enslaved - E



Helheim - landawarijaR



Satyricon - Deep Calleth Upon Deep

Whoredom Rife - Dommedagskvad



The Spellemannprisen 2017 ceremony will be broadcast live on NRK on February 25th. For more information head here.

