SATYRICON, ENSLAVED, HELHEIM Nominated For Norway’s Spellemann Awards
January 18, 2018, 41 minutes ago
Nominations have been announced for the 2017 Spellemann Awards (the Norwegian equivalent of the Grammy's). The Spellemannprisen is a Norwegian music award presented to Norwegian musicians.
This year’s nominees in the Metal category include:
Enslaved - E
Helheim - landawarijaR
Satyricon - Deep Calleth Upon Deep
Whoredom Rife - Dommedagskvad
The Spellemannprisen 2017 ceremony will be broadcast live on NRK on February 25th. For more information head here.
(Photo - Ixtlan)