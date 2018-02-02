SATYRICON Extend Their Deep Calleth Upon Deep World Tour; Dates In Australia And Japan Confirmed

Without any doubt, only one duo is able to evoke sinister settings like the world of bleak woods lurking behind Norwegian wafts of mist. And that duo is Satyricon. Formed in Oslo in 1991, the legendary Satyricon made an immediate and enduring impact when they emerged from the flourishing Norwegian black metal scene. With their latest opus Deep Calleth Upon Deep released in September 2017 on Napalm Records, the masters Satyr and Frost properly dispense the darkest art of metal: The resulting album is erratic and destructive, in addition to being raw and pure. It plows. It’s progressive. It mounts an unapologetic sonic attack filled with black metal anthems.

Deep Calleth Upon Deep is a profound statement about the essence of Satyricon’s music and the eternal value of art itself. Well-deserved, the band has now for the third time been nominated in the Metal category of the Norwegian Grammys, the Spelleman. Taking place on February 25th in Oslo and to be aired by NRK1, you will find more info on Satyricon's Grammy nomination at spellemann.no.

Visionary and band mastermind Satyr comments: “We are humbled by the massive international reception of Deep Calleth Upon Deep, and this nomination is definitely for the fans. They have earned it through showing such dedication to the songs on this record!“

In support of Deep Calleth Upon Deep, Satyricon have just recently announced to return to the US shores for the final time this Spring, with two stops in Canada. While also appearing live in Europe early this year and to continue where the band left off in 2017, Satyricon have just added many more live dates to their Deep Calleth Upon Deep world tour with an extensive tour schedule in Australia and Japan.

Says Satyr: "Back in the day, Australia was one of the first countries where people were showing a great deal of interest in what we were doing on the other side of earth, in Norway. With Now, Diabolical we finally got to experience Australia ourselves, and ever since it has been of our favourite places to come visit. Our fans there get what we do and they usually show up in great numbers. As for Japan, even now, the crowd in Tokyo and their warrior-like approach to watching us play, is something we use as a reference internally. Tokyo is one of the greatest places on earth for Satyricon to play while Osaka has been getting better and better every time. Going to Australia and Japan is bound to be some of the best stops on the World Tour."

Tour dates are listed below.

February

8 - Ålesund, Norway - Teminalen

9 - Kristiansund, Norway - Operaen

March

6 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

7 - Paris, France - La Machine

9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Classic Grand

10 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli

11 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy 2

13 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

14 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Batschkapp

15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

17 - Rome, Italy - Largo

18 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

19 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

22 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Garaz

23 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

24 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

25 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

27 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

28 - Jyvaskyla, Finland - Lutakko

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

31 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival

April

24 - Perth, Australia - Capitol (18+)

26 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts (18+)

27 - Canberra, Australia -Transit Bar (18+)

28 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre (18+)

29 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid (18+)

May

1 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Trad

2 - Tokyo, Japan - Daikanyama

May

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

30 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live