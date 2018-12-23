SATYRICON Frontman Looks Back On Aborted EIBON Project With PHILIP ANSELMO - "He Was Beyond Fucked Up"

Eibon was a short-lived black metal band launched in 1998 featuring Satyricon frontman Satyr, Pantera's Philip Anselmo, Killjoy of Necrophagia fame, Darkthrone's Fenriz, and Mayhem's Maniac. The project appeared on a Moonfog Records sampler, Moonfog 2000: A Different Perspective, but it was eventually shelved and has never been revisited.

Landry.Audio spoke with Satyr back in August and brought up the subject of Eibon, asking if it something that could once again see the light of day.

Satyr: "Philip and I could do Eibon without Fenriz and without our late brother Killjoy, but I think that we should have finished it when we were working on this back in the late '90s and early 2000s. But, frankly speaking, it was Philip's addiction at the time that ruined this whole project. That's all there is to it. At the time, he was beyond fucked up. We were in the studio trying to do things. I'd come out from the recording room, I'd find him lying, passed out on pills, heroin, whatever, on the floor, with his entourage surrounding him, not wanting to interfere or do anything that could offend him, because he was the big guy. And then I'd be thinking to myself, 'What the hell is this? I love this guy and he's a great musician, but I'm a black metal guy; when I travel from the other side of the world to come work, I'm here to work, not to do drugs.'

That was a deeply frustrating period that really upset me, but I consider Philip one of my very best friends and an outstanding musician. So, one way or another, I would love to do more music with Philip at some point, that's for sure."