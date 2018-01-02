SATYRICON Frontman SATYR Discusses Health Status Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis - "I Have Reached A Point Where I Feel That I Can Handle This Condition Very Well"; Audio

Israel's Met Al Metal has released a new interview with frontman and visionary Satyr of Norwegian black metallers, Satyricon. You can listen to the chat below.

During the chat, Satyr discusses the status of band's covers album, which was shelved for various reasons including his 2015 brain tumor diagnosis, and work on the band's recently released studio album, Deep Calleth Upon Deep.

In regards to the brain tumor diagnosis and his current health status, Satyr reveals: "Today things are going well. Back then, like any other person, that wasn't a good situation for me to be in, of course, but things are better now. I never had cancer or anything like that. I had a big cyst in my brain, which has caused a lot of health problems for me. You have to figure these things out and deal with them, but in general, as adults, we will all find that there's gonna be some rocks in our paths and there's gonna be trouble, some stuff that we have to deal with - be it our own health, mental or physical, or it could be the health of people in our families or things like that. Unfortunately, that's just a part of life and something that we all have to deal with at some point sooner or later, and I have dealt with this to the best of my ability, and now I have reached a point where I feel that I can handle this condition very well. And I also am really appreciative of the concern and the thoughts of support that I've been receiving from Satyricon fans all across the world.. that's something that has definitely inspired me a lot."

Satyricon released their ninth studio album, Deep Calleth Upon Deep, back in September, and in response to increased demand have announced some additional European shows on their Deep Calleth Upon Deep World Tour.

Satyricon have always excelled live, their powerful, evocative performances, spearheaded by Satyr, are shows that stick in the memory. Their gigs are increasingly becoming special events, as the frequency is dialled back to accommodate the Oslo band’s new ‘modus operandi’.

Dates are as follows:

March

6 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

7 - Paris, France - La Machine

9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Classic Grand

10 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli 9

11 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy 2

13 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

17 - Rome, Italy - Largo

18 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

19 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-kert

22 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Garaz

23 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

24 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

25 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

27 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

28 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

Tickets are on sale now at box offices, all usual agents and online.

Speaking about the band's new album and return to the live fray, Satyr comments: "The vast majority of our shows have been sold out in recent years and it makes me very thankful and proud. Our fans know that we are done a long time ago with relentless touring, so that makes every opportunity special to us now. We are going to make every show unforgettable.”

Recorded in Oslo, Norway and Vancouver, Canada, during early 2017 and mixed together with revered studio guru Mike Fraser (who previously worked on Satyricon's 2006 album, Now, Diabolical), Deep Calleth Upon Deep is not just a new collection of songs from one of extreme music's most enduring and reliable bands: this is a wholesale reinvention and a brand new era in Satyricon history.

The album's front cover is an obscure drawing from 1898 by perhaps the greatest Norwegian artist of all time, Edvard Munch.

Deep Calleth Upon Deep tracklisting:

“Midnight Serpent”

“Blood Cracks Open The Ground”

“To Your Brethren In The Dark”

“Deep Calleth Upon Deep”

“The Ghost Of Rome”

“Dissonant”

“Black Wings And Withering Gloom”

“Burial Rite”

“To Your Brethren In The Dark” video:

“Deep Calleth Upon Deep” lyric video:

(Photo - Ixtlan)