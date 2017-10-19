SATYRICON Release “To Your Brethren In The Dark” Music Video

Satyricon have released a music video for “To Your Brethren In The Dark”, featured on their new album, Deep Calleth Upon Deep, available in digital format, CD digipak and gatefold vinyl options here. Watch the new video below.

Recorded in Oslo, Norway and Vancouver, Canada, during early 2017 and mixed together with revered studio guru Mike Fraser (who previously worked on Satyricon's 2006 album, Now, Diabolical), Deep Calleth Upon Deep is not just a new collection of songs from one of extreme music's most enduring and reliable bands: this is a wholesale reinvention and a brand new era in Satyricon history.

The album's front cover is an obscure drawing from 1898 by perhaps the greatest Norwegian artist of all time, Edvard Munch.

Deep Calleth Upon Deep tracklisting:

“Midnight Serpent”

“Blood Cracks Open The Ground”

“To Your Brethren In The Dark”

“Deep Calleth Upon Deep”

“The Ghost Of Rome”

“Dissonant”

“Black Wings And Withering Gloom”

“Burial Rite”

“To Your Brethren In The Dark” video:

“Deep Calleth Upon Deep” lyric video:

Tour dates:

October

19 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

November

22 - Molde, Norway - Gamle Kulturset

23 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

25 - Tromso, Norway - Driv

29 - Bergen, Norway - Hulen

30 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

December

1 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kick

2 - Hamar, Norway - Gregers