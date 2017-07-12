SATYRICON Reveal First Details For Upcoming Deep Calleth Upon Deep Album; New Live Dates Confirmed

Nearly three years in the making, Satyricon have announced that Deep Calleth Upon Deep, their highly anticipated ninth studio album, is set for release on September 22nd via Napalm Records.

Recorded in Oslo, Norway and Vancouver, Canada, during early 2017 and mixed together with revered studio guru Mike Fraser (who previously worked on Satyricon's 2006 album, Now, Diabolical), Deep Calleth Upon Deep is not just a new collection of songs from one of extreme music's most enduring and reliable bands: this is a wholesale reinvention and a brand new era in Satyricon history.

Frontman and visionary, Satyr informs us, "Approaching this release, what I always kept in mind is that either this is the beginning of something new or it's gonna be my last record. If this is going to be the last, then it needs to be something special. If there are more records, then I'd better make sure that this is so different from the last one that it feels like a new beginning. I think it's really, really dark, very spiritual and filled with confidence and energy."

Deep Calleth Upon Deep is a profound statement about the essence of Satyricon's music and the eternal value of art itself. Satyr continues, "The way that I see it is that for any art, be it Satyricon or any other form of art with substance, in order for you to be able to inhale and completely understand it, it will take a little bit of you as well. If you get it all after a couple of listens, you know that it probably won't stay with you. So the title is saying, 'From the depth of the people making this record to the depth of the listener...' If you want to take part in this journey, you should be prepared to dig deep down in the darkest corner of your soul with us."

Satyricon have unveiled the album's front cover - an obscure drawing from 1898 by perhaps the greatest Norwegian artist of all time, Edvard Munch.

Deep Calleth Upon Deep will be released in digital format, a CD digipak and gatefold vinyl options. Pre-orders will go live in August.

Satyricon have always excelled as a live band, their evocative performances increasingly becoming special events as their frequency is dialled back to accommodate the Oslo band's new 'modus operandi'.The band are set to play a European run of dates in support of 'Deep calleth upon Deep’.

Tour dates:

July

13 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival

15 - Anyksciai, Lithuania - Devilstone Festival

23 - Simandre-Sur-Suran, France - Ragnard Rock Festival

September

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Grunspan

25 - Essen, Germany - Turock

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

27 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

29 - London, England - Heaven

30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

October

1 - Nantes, France - Mjc De Reze

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala But

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz

6 - Montpellier, France - Rockstore

7 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Akropolis

14 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

16 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

19 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

November

22 - Molde, Norway - Gamle Kulturset

23 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

25 - Tromso, Norway - Driv

29 - Bergen, Norway - Hulen

30 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

December

1 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kick

2 - Hamar, Norway - Gregers

(Photo - Marius Viken)