SATYRICON Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records; September Release For New Album Confirmed

Norwegian black metal legends Satyricon have signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records and entered the studio to begin recording a brand new album.

Formed in 1991 in Oslo, Satyricon reinvented the world of extreme music. With their third album Nemesis Divina, released back in 1996, their status as one of the most significant and creatively vital bands in Norwegian black metal was already beyond dispute. When this most illustrious and influential piece of dark art was successfully re-released with Napalm Records in the spring of 2016 and in celebration of the band's 20th anniversary, it marked a cornerstone to extend the relationship to a worldwide record deal between the Austrian label and pioneers of black metal in Satyricon.

Thomas Caser, CEO of Napalm Records: “We are proud to announce the signing of one of this most influential extreme metal act and pioneer of a whole genre. This upcoming album will surely set another mile stone in heavy music and we are honoured to release it this fall!”

Satyricon are already hard at work in the studio and are currently recording their highly anticipated new studio album that is set for a September 22nd release. A European tour in support of the upcoming record will kick off the same weekend.

Satyricon have not just inspired entire genres and beyond, the band has also always excelled live. Their powerful and evocative performances, spearheaded by charismatic frontman and visionary, Satyr as well as drummer extraordinaire Frost, will always be a memorable special event you will never forget. In support of the band's upcoming album, Satyricon will heavily hit the road this fall. Tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

September

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Grunspan

25 - Essen, Germany - Turock

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

27 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

29 - London, England - Heaven

30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

October

1 - Nantes, France - Mjc De Reze

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala But

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz

6 - Montpellier, France - Rockstore

7 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Akropolis

14 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

16 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

19 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

