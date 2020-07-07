SATYRICON’s SATYR Sells Majority Share Of Wongraven Wines For $5.4 Million

Norway’s Dagens Næringsliv is reporting Satyricion frontman Sigurd “Satyr” Wongraven has sold 90% of his wine company, Wongraven Wines, to Vingruppen, owned by wine and spirits producer Arcus.

Dagens Næringsliv obtained financial records that showed Satyr sold his business for NOK 51.3 million, which is about $5.4 million US. Satyr has yet to comment on the sale.

20 years ago, Satyricon released their groundbreaking fourth studio album, Rebel Extravaganza - an album that marked the start of a black metal evolution and has influenced the genre ever since. The album is now available as a remastered reissue via Napalm Records. A new video trailer can be found below.

By breaking up all given boundaries, Satyr and Frost included progressive and experimental parts, combined with synthesizing time signatures and backed up by guest appearances of genre luminaries like Fenriz (Darkthrone) and Snorre Ruch (Thorns). The album became the main inspiration for a myriad of up-and-coming experimental black metal acts and the birth of a new Satyricon era.

The fully remastered Rebel Extravaganza is released as a special limited 20th anniversary picture double vinyl edition, as 2 LP Gatefold and Digipack.

Satyr on the reissue: "As much as Rebel was a new record to us, it was also a protest. I felt the genre was turning gothic and that there were more interesting and sustainable types of expression that could be incorporated in the black metal to make it grow and spark new life into it. My own bottomless misanthropy at the time, was also instrumental in shaping the record. Frost and I are proud of how this record contributed to a development for the genre we all know now was necessary. This was a record many discovered in hindsight and that says a lot about its complexity, controversy and importance. Today, 20 years later, the new version sounds and looks better than this record has ever done. We hope you feel the same way".

Available formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Picture

- Digital