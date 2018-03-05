SAULT Featuring KAMELOT, ARCANIUM Members Release Music Video For "Last Man Standing" Featuring KING DIAMOND Drummer MATT THOMPSON

Rhythm-driven heavy rock band Sault - featuring members of internationally acclaimed power metal group Kamelot and groove metal outfit Arcanium, and guest appearances by members of King Diamond, One Eyed Doll and more - released their debut full-length album, Seeds Of Power, on March 2nd. Order at this location.

The band have released a video for the song “Last Man Standing”, available for streaming below. The video features Michael McCallum and Pat Bird as actors, and was directed by Pat Bird, Pat Dowdle, and Jasper Thewes at Bad Trip Design.

The new video is the second of two videos shot with producer Roy Warner - the first being video for the single “Adonai”. Unlike “Adonai” that was shot in a studio in Detroit Michigan, band takes for “Last Man Standing” were shot in a warehouse reserved for artist. The story line was filmed in the outskirts of town in a wooded area. The band and producer’s crew all brainstormed after the initial shoot to come up with a plot for the story line. Sault didn’t want it to look dystopian or to look old school either; they were aiming for somewhere in the middle. The story meshed well with the music and captures an element of suspense, and the hero of the story did a great job of building up the character to become, in fact, the Last Man Standing.

Bassist and composer Sean Tibbets commented about the song: “When I originally wrote the song I wasn’t sure I wanted to use it. But once the guys in the band started putting their own vibe and feel to the song it became this crushing riff that sticks in your head. It is my personal favorite Sault song so far.“

Sault originally formed in 2014 as a solo project of acclaimed bassist Sean Tibbetts, who sought to write hookier metallic rock music while not in the studio or touring with his full-time band Kamelot. After deciding to branch the project out to a full band, Tibbetts joined forces with solo guitarist/tattooist Curtis Jay, and - after an introduction via One Eyed Doll and Sault guest vocalist Kimberly Freeman - linked up with singer Benjamin Riggs of groove metal group Arcanium. Seeds of Power features the talents of two rotating drummers - Matt Thompson (King Diamond) and Casey Grillo (Kamelot).

Seeds Of Power was recorded using the power of the internet, with different members recording their parts in Florida, Kentucky, Colorado and Texas. The album was then produced, mixed and mastered by Oliver Palotai (Kamelot, Uli Jon Roth, Doro) in Stuttgart, Germany. Vocal tracking is credited to Adam Stewart of Arcanium and additional vocal edits were made by Jason Sewell of One Eyed Doll. Contributing writers on the album include Kole Kruger, Vic DeLeon, Jeff Garner.

Seeds of Power tracklisting:

“Balance” *

“Guilt” ^

“Adonai” ^

“Entropy” (feat. guest vocals by Kimberly Freeman of One Eyed Doll) *

“Fragile” ^

“Peaceful Moment” ^

“Save Myself” ^

“Last Man Standing” *

“Null Space” *

* feat. guest drummer Matt Thompson (King Diamond)

^ feat. guest drummer Casey Grillo (Kamelot)

"Last Man Standing" video:

“Guilt” playthrough video:





“Adonai” video: