SAULT Featuring KAMELOT, ARCANIUM Members Release "Save Myself" Lyric Video

Rhythm-driven heavy rock band Sault - featuring members of internationally acclaimed power metal group Kamelot and groove metal outfit Arcanium, and guest appearances by members of King Diamond, One Eyed Doll and more - released their debut full-length album, Seeds Of Power, back in March. Order the album at this location, and check out a new lyric video for the track "Save Myself" below.

Sault originally formed in 2014 as a solo project of acclaimed bassist Sean Tibbetts, who sought to write hookier metallic rock music while not in the studio or touring with his full-time band Kamelot. After deciding to branch the project out to a full band, Tibbetts joined forces with solo guitarist/tattooist Curtis Jay, and - after an introduction via One Eyed Doll and Sault guest vocalist Kimberly Freeman - linked up with singer Benjamin Riggs of groove metal group Arcanium. Seeds of Power features the talents of two rotating drummers - Matt Thompson (King Diamond) and Casey Grillo (Kamelot).

Seeds Of Power was recorded using the power of the internet, with different members recording their parts in Florida, Kentucky, Colorado and Texas. The album was then produced, mixed and mastered by Oliver Palotai (Kamelot, Uli Jon Roth, Doro) in Stuttgart, Germany. Vocal tracking is credited to Adam Stewart of Arcanium and additional vocal edits were made by Jason Sewell of One Eyed Doll. Contributing writers on the album include Kole Kruger, Vic DeLeon, Jeff Garner.

Seeds of Power tracklisting:

“Balance” *

“Guilt” ^

“Adonai” ^

“Entropy” (feat. guest vocals by Kimberly Freeman of One Eyed Doll) *

“Fragile” ^

“Peaceful Moment” ^

“Save Myself” ^

“Last Man Standing” *

“Null Space” *

* feat. guest drummer Matt Thompson (King Diamond)

^ feat. guest drummer Casey Grillo (Kamelot)

“Save Myself” lyric video:

"Last Man Standing" video:

“Guilt” playthrough video:





“Adonai” video: