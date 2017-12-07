SAVAGE MACHINE To Release Abandon Earth Album In January; Video Teaser Streaming

Danish old school heavy metal band, Savage Machine, will release their first full-length album, Abandon Earth, on January 19th. The album is produced, mixed and mastered Tommy Hansen (Helloween, Jorn, Pretty Maids) at Jailhouse Studios. A video teaser can be found below.

The cover artwork was made by Mario E. Lopez M. (Iron Maiden, Megadeth, King Diamond, Metal Church).

Tracklisting:

"Exodus"

"Age Of Machines"

"The Hunter"

"Time Traveler"

"Behind the Veil"

"Fourth Dimension"

"Fall Of Icarus"

"Event Horizon"

"Savior"

"Welcome To Hell"

Teaser:

After a long time dormant, Savage Machine is armed, recharged and ready to resume their heavy metal crusade. The result is an ambitious full-length album with battering, yet playful riffs, powerful vocals and a rock-solid rhythm squad whose only purpose is to convert your heathen soul to that of a true headbanger. “Abandon Earth” takes you into the grim future of post-apocalyptic despair, where the war between man and machine rages. Earth Is dead and the last remaining resource’s are spent. The only salvation of mankind lies in the heavens but, who gets to go? Who deserves to go? And is there really anything other than darkness out there?

Savage Machine is:

Troels Rasmussen - Vocals

Jacob V. D. Bruun - Lead Guitars and Rhythm Guitars

Simon Kalmar Poulsen - Rhythm Guitars

Martin Helbo - Drums

Benjamin Andreassen - Bass

Savage Machine, from Denmark, is honoring a proud lineage of Heavy Metal kings with a modern twist. Ambitiously, The machine delivers savage riffs, thundering drums and galloping bass over the grandiose vocals of pure metal thunder. Having existed since 2010, Savage Machine has been a big part of the Danish underground scene for several years before emerging onto the international stage in 2015’s Wacken Open Air. In the past year, Savage Machine recorded a hard-hitting debut album and toured across Europe with Spain’s Lords Of Black.