SAVAGE MASTER Announces European Tour
January 31, 2018, 4 hours ago
Kentucky occult heavy metallers Savage Master, are coming back to Europe for a full tour to promote their latest release, the Creature Of The Flames EP. The band will visit Germany, Holland, Belgium, The UK, France and Austria; a full listing of dates can be found below.
Creature Of The Flames was issued on Friday October 13th, 2017 - its CD version was released by Skol Records, while the 12" vinyl version was available on High Roller Records. The mini-album includes four brand new Savage Master songs, and a cover of the Holocaust classic "Death Or Glory".
Savage Master plays pure old school heavy metal, which follows the tradition of acts such as Cirith Ungol, Bitch, early Judas Priest and Mercyful Fate, while their stage image is a tribute to classic horror movies such as Black Sunday (aka The Mask Of Satan), and the legendary Hammer Films productions. All Savage Master recordings are being made the traditional way: recorded in an all-analogue studio, and mixed and mastered without digital editing and digital tools.
Savage Master - Creature Of The Flames European Tour 2018
March
9 - Hell Over Hammaburg - Hamburg, Germany
10 - K 19 - Kassel, Germany
11 - Alte Meierei - Kiel, Germany
12 - Zille - Goppingen, Germany
14 - Gerber 3 - Weimar, Germany
15 - Szenario - Marburg, Germany
16 - MTS Music Store - Oldenburg, Germany
17 - Urban Spree - Berlin, Germany
18 - De Nobel - Leiden, Holland
19 - Colloseum - Genk, Belgium
22 - The Black Heart - London, England
23 - Nice 'n' Sleazey - Glasgow, Scotland
24 - Think Tank - Newcastle, England
26 - Thunderbird Lounge - Saint Etienne, France
27 - TBA
28 - Alte Hackerei - Karlsruhe, Germany
29 - TBA
30 - Live Stage - Innsbruck, Austria
31 - TBA
"Burning Leather" promo clip: