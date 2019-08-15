SAVAGE MASTER Premiere "Myth, Magic And Steel" Video

Horror heavy metallers Savage Master have premiered their new video "Myth, Magic And Steel". The track hails from the band's forthcoming third album, Myth, Magic And Steel, set for international release on October 25th via Shadow Kingdom Records.

The cover art and tracklisting for Myth, Magic And Steel are as follows:

"Myth, Magic And Steel"

"The Devil's Ecstasy"

"The Owl"

"Flyer In The Night"

"Crystal Gazer"

"Lady Of Steel"

"High Priestess"

"Far Beyond The Grave"

"Warrior Vs. Dragon"

Digital pre-orders can be placed now at this location.