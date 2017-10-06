SAVAGE MESSIAH Launch Music Video For New Single “Wing And A Prayer”

British heavy metal act, Savage Messiah, have released a video for their brand new single, “Wing And A Prayer”, which is taken off their upcoming album, Hands Of Fate.

Frontman David Silver comments: "This is a powerful snapshot of our upcoming album, loud and anthemic! With my favourite guitar solo yet. We've had this song in our set for the past few shows and have been really taken aback at how 'instant' the song has been, and how well fans have reacted to it, so we're really excited to share this video for all of you."

As of now “Wing And A Prayer” is available as a digital single on all streaming and download platforms and as an Instant Grat track on iTunes and Amazon. Hands Of Fate will be released on October 27th and is now available for pre-order here.

The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios (Black Sabbath, Rush, Queen), produced by Scott Atkins (Cradle of Filth) and mastered by Dave Collins (Metallica, Soundgarden, Linkin Park).

Tracklisting:

“Hands Of Fate”

“Wing And A Prayer”

“Blood Red Road”

“Lay Down Your Arms”

“Solar Corona”

“Eat Your Heart Out”

“Fearless”

“The Last Confession”

“The Crucible”

“Out Of Time”

“Hands Of Fate” video:

Right after the album release, Savage Messiah will be touring in the UK and Ireland as special guest on the Cradle Of Filth tour. Dates below:

October

30 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

31 - Dublin, Ireland - Dublin Academy

November

2 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

3 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

4 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham O2 Institute 2

5 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Church

7 - Oxford, UK - Oxford O2 Academy

8 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

9 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

10 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

11 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller

Savage Messiah is:

David Silver - lead guitar, vocals

Sam S Junior - lead guitar, backing vocals

Mira Slama - bass guitar

Andrea Gorio - drums