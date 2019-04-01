SAVAGE MESSIAH Launch Official Lyric Video For "Under No Illusions"

Few modern bands embody the true spirit of heavy metal as well as Savage Messiah, whose dogged perseverance, passion and conviction harks back to the hard graft of metal’s masters of old. On the band’s fifth full-length album, Demons, due to release on May 17th, this has never been more evident. Vintage bullet-belt influences meet modern metal with 11 new songs that will feel as much at home on the airwaves and playlists as reverberating around sweaty mosh-pits.

“Under No Illusions” gives you the first taste of the upcoming album. The Brits have gradually infused their unrelenting modern metal with strains of melodic metal, topping their neckbreakingly precise riffs with fierce hooklines and anthemic choruses begging to be screamed back at the band in sold out stadiums. Once again Savage Messiah prove that they are one of the most forward thinking bands around, creating an album steeped in diversity, even including a cover of US country star Chris Stapleton’s anthemic track “Parachute”.

Watch an official lyric video for “Under No Illusions” below:

Demons is punctuated by sentiment more personal than anything the band have shared in the past. Singer and guitarist Dave Silver describes a band reborn on the new record. “I looked at what we’ve done in the past and knew we could be taking this band way further,” says Silver. “When you become a parent, your worries become multi-faceted,” he explains. “You worry about what happens to you and those around you. It’s the weirdest thing, the love you feel for your child, almost indescribable. I’ve never thrown myself into my lyrics like that before.”

Demons also sees a shift in production for Savage Messiah. After making four albums with Scott Atkins, the group enlisted producer David Castillo, renowned for his work with metal stalwarts including Opeth, Dimmu Borgir and Soilwork. The album was mixed by Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth, Kreator) at his Fascination Street Studios in Sweden.

The following formats are now available for pre-order:

- Black LP + CD

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Virtue Signal"

"What Dreams May Come"

"Heretic In The Modern World"

"Parachute"

"Under No Illusion"

"Down And Out"

"The Lights Are Going Out"

"The Bitter Truth"

"Until The Shadows Fall"

"Rise Then Fall"

"Steal The Faith in Me"

To promote their new record, Savage Messiah will play three release shows in the UK and will be on tour with Symphony X in May and June. Find all live dates below.

Demons album launch shows:

May

2 - Manchester, UK - Academy

3 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly

4 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage Attic

May (with Symphony X)

7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

10 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

11 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

12 - Rome, Italy - Orion

14 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

17 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

18 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

21 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

24 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

29 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

31 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

June (with Symphony X)

1 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

4 - Coventry, UK - Empire

5 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

6 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

7 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

More dates...

April

24-28 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Cruise

May

30 - Mannheim, Germany - The New Wave Of Heavy Metal Festival

October

14-21 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

Savage Messiah are:

David Silver - Vocals, Guitar

Mira Slama - Bass

David Hruska - Guitar

Charly Carretón - Drums

