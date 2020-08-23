SAVATAGE Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Posts Work-In-Progress Preview Of New Single "Sick Of This Shit"

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery is working on a new single entitled "Sick Of This Shit". He has posted a preview of the song on his official Facebook page, but it is not the final mix. Check it out here.

During a recent live chat on Facebook, he gave the fans a look at the making of the song.

Caffery is now offering "Sick Of This Shit" Summer Tour 2020 T-shirts, his tongue-in-cheek salute to COVID-19 and the global pandemic. They are available via Zazzle here but you need to create an account in order to view and purchase a shirt. Check out the details below.



