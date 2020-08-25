SAVATAGE Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Releases New Solo Single "Sick Of This Shit"

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery has released his new single, "Sick Of This Shit". Check out his comments below.

"Okay... since I have absolutely no patience and was not doing this through a label anyway I decided to say f$&#* it and just release the song! I uploaded the song to Bandcamp. To my Covid choir...I think I have everyone who sent me vocals on this credit list. My tracks had no names! Here are the names I credited!

Additional Background Vocals by the Covid Choir:

Daniel Butch, Karen Kaiser, Roland Verschuur, Katrina Bullock, Belinda Russell, Marissa Richute, Charles Alfinito, Tamma Ocain, Jenn Sheppard, Laura Donnelly, Adam Slone, Dario Delta, Chris Szkup, Steve Leavitt, Jo Ann Schappert, Michael Bazzinotti, Sylvia Papadopoulou, Eileen Linton, Claudia Bow, Ron Zabrocki, Samuel Pare, Marek David, John Bashaw, Carrie Gazda, Kimberly Nash, Chris Bowen

If I missed your name please comment; I can update. Also, if I spelled your name wrong let me know. I’m old and blind shit happens! Your vocal will be there I just may not have found the message when I did the credits

Please like and share to the world! I think everyone needs this song in their life at the moment!!!

I will also be putting this on Tune Core, which will sell it through iTunes! For now this is the one way to hear it before the iTunes release or anything on YouTube. Wilbur sez be cool and purchase the tune. We spent a lot of time on this!"

Lead, background vocals and all guitars - Chris Caffery

Drums - John Macaluso

Bass - Tony Dickenson