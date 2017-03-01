SAVATAGE Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On W.A.R.P.E.D Solo Album - "Home Is Where The Hell Is"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2005 solo album, W.A.R.P.E.D. He offers an inside look at the song "Home Is Where The Hell Is" below.

"At the time when I was writing Faces we were only a year or so away from 9-11. The war in Iraq was underway and everywhere you looked there was news and opinions on this war and the events leading up to it.

I decided to separate these songs and do a complete album about the war and war in general. Every song had a little description in the booklet. I'm gonna comment after I post each song and a photo of the description. 'Home Is Where The Hell Is' was actually one of the last songs written for this CD. If not the last I believe. The devil sings this song. Each song is kinda sung by a character. Of course it was a play on the 'home is where the heart is' quote.

Same cast of characters. Only difference was this song was recorded after Faces was completed. We were actually in the studio recording 'Inspecter Highway' for the Doctor Butcher rerelease at the same time. At this time 'Election Day', 'Iraq Attack', and 'State Of The Head' were recorded as well.

I remember singing this song. The lead vocal was one take. No overdubs. My voice had gotten really strong at this time and I had also done some live shows so I was a lot more confident. Jon Oliva was watching me record this so I was a little nervous but it was fun. He just laughed when I was done and said 'you figured it out'. Meaning figured out how to sing and sing metal!

I really like this song a lot. As a metal fan it's one of my favorites to listen to on all of my CDs. The solo had a fun time I actually recorded it in my home studio with the Amplitube plug in and my white Les Paul. This song Jeff used his VDrum kit. We had a limited budget for the additional songs so we were working in Nik's personal studio as well as the big room at Spin Studios. Dave Z once again on the bass and Mr. Morris on keys."