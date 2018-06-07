SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Confirms Final Tracklist And Release Date For New Solo Album

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery has confirmed July 29th as the release date for his new solo album, The Jester's Court. he recently issued the following update:

"A little bird just told me that this is going to be my next album cover! It is an honor to have this piece of art from the Russian master artist Vladimir Barkov for the cover of The Jester's Court. I wanted a special image that really captured the spirit of this album and I stumbled upon this painting while searching Jesters on Google. It not only looks like me but it pins the meaning of the title in the image. This man is a true genius. I've seen many more of his works and they are amazing!

I've gotten to know him as a friend here and not only is he an amazing artist he is a very kind person with a genuinely passionate soul for the arts. I look forward to working together with him more in the future!

It's a great day!"

The final tracklist for The Jester's Court is as follows:

"Upon The Knee"

"1989"

"Lost Tonite"

"Magic Man"

"Protect My Soul"

"Inside My Heart"

"Luna Major"

"Watch"

"The Feeling Of A White Lie"

"Checkmate"

"The Jester's Court"

"Baby You And I"