SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Releases Official Lyric Video For New Single "Inside My Heart"

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery has released his new solo album, The Jester's Court. He has released an official lyric video for the song "Inside My Heart". Check it out below.

The tracklist for The Jester's Court is as follows:

"Upon The Knee"

"1989"

"Lost Tonite"

"Magic Man"

"Protect My Soul"

"Inside My Heart"

"Luna Major"

"Watch"

"The Feeling Of A White Lie"

"Checkmate"

"The Jester's Court"

"Baby You And I"