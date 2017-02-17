SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On Faces Solo Album - "'Music Man' Was A Very Important Song In My Life"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2004 solo album, Faces. He offeres an inside look at the song "Music Man" below.

"Hi friends...

Today's song on our musical journey through my solo releases is what seems to be a favorite of many people including myself and the musicians who played on these records! 'Music Man' was a very important song in my life. Not only for my career but for me personally.

When I was writing the music for Faces, I initially was writing songs for Savatage and other projects. Savatage just kept fading away and I kept getting more and more saddened by this. I really had no desire to join another band. Financially I was okay because we toured every year with TSO and I was also teaching and doing session work. But there was something missing that I didn't want from any band other than Savatage.

In the midst of some very dark times there was this very light song. I hadn't really gained a lot of confidence in my singing yet. But the writing was getting a lot better and more fun and I was really learning Pro Tools and the multi tracking of vocal harmonies. I always loved huge harmonies. I loved how Crosby, Stills & Nash used them as not only parts of a chorus but the entire song.

This song is kinda about being a little fish in a big pond...the fish just wanted to swim but his fins were taken away so to speak. Through my singing I could swim again and all on my own. I didn't need the school of fish. I found a way to express myself that really made me happy. Even if no one else liked these songs I was so happy listening back to them because I was accomplishing something on my own. No rules, no critics, just me in my little studio with a canvas of unlimited possibilities.

Honestly, when I first listened back to a completed version of this songs demo, it made me cry. But a happy cry. Not the tears I drowned my frustrations in, but all of a sudden I was like...'the music man is the man in me'.

Out there somewhere I feel everyone has something that can make them this happy. Sometimes we just don't have the time or opportunity to find it. From this point I went on to write over 70 songs before I entered the studio. The music was fun again...

If you haven't heard this song I hope you enjoy it; if you have I hope you enjoy hearing it again. Jeff Plate on the drums once again with David Z Rock on bass and Mr. Paul Morris on the piano. I wrote the song and played all of the guitars and sang all of the vocals...lead and harmonies!

Please share and have a great day!"