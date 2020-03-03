SAVING GRACE Feat. LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT To Embark On First-Ever US Tour

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, and his new band Saving Grace - vocalist Suzi Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley, and percussionist Ollie Jefferson - will embark on their first-ever US tour in May. Catfish Keith will support on most dates.

And Artist Presale for the dates will launch on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 AM, with Public Onsale starting Friday, March 6 at 10 AM. For ticket links, head to RobertPlant.com.

Dates:

May

12 - Pantages Theatre - Minneapolis, MN *

13 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

15 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

17 - Mountain Stage - The Clay Center - Charleston, WV

19 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

20 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

23 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

* with Catfish Keith